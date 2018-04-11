Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brean Capital.

3/27/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have underperformed the industry over the last six months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings did not lag the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits along with benefits from lower tax rates are expected to aid the company’s profitability. Also, its inorganic growth strategy reflects strong liquidity and balance sheet position. However, persistently rising expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching remains a concern. Moreover, margin pressure despite higher interest rates makes us apprehensive.”

3/23/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have underperformed the industry over the last twelve months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings did not lag the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. While, consistent growth in loans and deposits along with benefits from lower tax rates are expected to aid the company’s profitability, persistently rising expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching remains a concern and might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, margin pressure despite higher interest rates makes us apprehensive. Further, the company's substantial exposure to risky loans might hamper its financials, going forward.”

3/7/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings did not lag the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2017 results benefited from higher net interest income and lower provisions. Consistent growth in loans and deposits along with benefits from lower tax rates are expected to aid the company’s profitability. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities represent a solid balance sheet position. However, persistently rising expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching remains a concern. Also, margin pressure despite higher interest rates makes us apprehensive.”

OZRK traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 1,532,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,100. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $5,941.14, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,097,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 602,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,438,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,305,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,250,000 after purchasing an additional 203,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.