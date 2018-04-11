Bankex (BKX) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Bankex (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Bankex token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta, OTCBTC, IDEX and OKEx. In the last seven days, Bankex has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Bankex has a total market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Bankex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00793372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00173256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bankex

Bankex’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Bankex’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,310,370 tokens. Bankex’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankex’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The official website for Bankex is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for Bankex is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bankex Token Trading

Bankex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, ForkDelta and OTCBTC. It is not possible to buy Bankex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankex must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bankex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.