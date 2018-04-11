Banner Co. (BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post sales of $118.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.48 million to $120.40 million. Banner posted sales of $115.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $118.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.80 million to $501.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $516.76 million to $537.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $45,977.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $120,590 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,494,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Banner by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

BANR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.63. 48,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,273. The firm has a market cap of $1,781.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

