Barclays (BARC) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 190 ($2.69) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.53) price objective (up previously from GBX 234 ($3.31)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Investec downgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($3.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 225 ($3.18) to GBX 245 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 226.95 ($3.21).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 214.30 ($3.03) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.33).

In other Barclays news, insider Mike Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,681.98).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

