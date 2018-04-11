Barclays (BARC) PT Set at GBX 220 by Goldman Sachs

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 220 ($3.11) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($3.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Investec cut Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($3.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 225 ($3.18) to GBX 245 ($3.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 215 ($3.04) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.95 ($3.21).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 214.75 ($3.04) on Monday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.33).

In related news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($29,681.98).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

