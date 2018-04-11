Darden Restaurants (DRI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. SunTrust Banks set a $94.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.43.

DRI opened at $86.59 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10,730.15, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 155.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

