Barings LLC Sells 6,480 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after buying an additional 2,241,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after buying an additional 1,241,441 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of IBM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,242,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,790,000 after buying an additional 216,212 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,053,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,238,000 after buying an additional 226,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IBM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,929,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,252,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

NYSE:IBM opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140,653.13, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other IBM news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/barings-llc-sells-6480-shares-of-ibm-ibm-updated.html.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

