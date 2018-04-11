QuinStreet (QNST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We sense consideration of a dividend is not entirely off the table. We are reaffirming our OUTPERFORM rating and edging our 2017‐based price target higher by $1 to $15: Our price target assigns a multiple of about 2x EV/Sales. Company Description QuinStreet, Inc. is an online performance marketing products and technologies company. It engages in intent digital media or traffic from a range of device types, in multiple formats or types of media, and in a wide range of cost‐per‐action, or CPA, forms. The company was founded on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QNST. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

QNST stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,206. The company has a market capitalization of $560.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.77%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $2,878,354.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 862,358 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,404. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1,230.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

