Barry C. Honig Acquires 11,502 Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Stock

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) Director Barry C. Honig purchased 11,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $21,393.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 46,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,723. Pershing Gold Corp has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.31.

PGLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Pershing Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGLC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Gold by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Gold during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Gold during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Gold during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Gold by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

