Barry C. Honig Buys 20,000 Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Stock

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) Director Barry C. Honig acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pershing Gold stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Pershing Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pershing Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGLC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Gold by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Gold in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Gold in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pershing Gold in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

