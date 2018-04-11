ExxonMobil (XOM) Position Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $51,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $317,258.78, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Howard Weil upgraded ExxonMobil from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $90.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Position Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bartlett-co-llc-purchases-40637-shares-of-exxonmobil-xom-updated.html.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for ExxonMobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExxonMobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.