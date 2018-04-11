Basf (BAS) Given a €90.10 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($111.23) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($143.21) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.63 ($120.53).

ETR BAS opened at €83.42 ($102.99) on Tuesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a twelve month high of €98.70 ($121.85).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

