Basic Attention Token Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002997 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, ChaoEX and Huobi. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $206.16 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00842599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Liqui, Huobi and Binance. It is not possible to buy Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

