Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Insider Thomas Monroe Patterson Sells 1,500 Shares

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $25,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Monroe Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $27,255.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00.

Basic Energy Services stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.46 million. analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,787,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,045,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 176,257 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,688 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

