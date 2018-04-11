Bata Market Capitalization Hits $540,704.00 (CRYPTO:BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Bata has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $540,704.00 and approximately $2,539.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Livecoin and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.01664010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017390 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,011,388 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

