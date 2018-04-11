BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.70 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 90276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.90 ($0.39).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BATM Advanced Communications (BVC) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.70” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/batm-advanced-communications-bvc-sets-new-12-month-high-at-28-70.html.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. Its Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.