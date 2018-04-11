Analyzing Vitae Pharmaceuticals (VTAE) and Baxalta (NYSE:BXLT)

Vitae Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VTAE) and Baxalta (NYSE:BXLT) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitae Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxalta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitae Pharmaceuticals and Baxalta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitae Pharmaceuticals -318,350.20% -53.70% -49.85% Baxalta 9.37% 14.28% 4.62%

Dividends

Baxalta pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vitae Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Baxalta has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitae Pharmaceuticals and Baxalta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitae Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxalta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baxalta beats Vitae Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitae Pharmaceuticals

Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for diseases. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of product candidates through Contour, its structure-based drug discovery platform. The Company’s product candidates include VTP- 43742 for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as multiple other autoimmune disorders. The Company completed approximately two Phase I studies with VTP-43742. Its VTP-38543, a second product candidate is in a Phase IIa proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its VTP-36951 is for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, or Alzheimer’s. VTP-43742, the Company’s wholly owned clinical candidate in an on-going Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial in psoriasis, is an orally active small molecule inhibitor of Retinoic acid-receptor (RAR)-Related Orphan Receptor gamma-t (RORgt) activity for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders.

About Baxalta

Baxalta Incorporated (Baxalta) is a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of differentiated therapies that seek to address medical needs across various disease areas, including hemophilia, immunology and oncology. Baxalta’s categories of products include Hemophilia products, such as Advate, Adynovate, Recombinate, Hemofil M, Immunate, Immunine, Rixubis and Prothromplex Total; Inhibitor Therapies products, including FEIBA and OBIZUR; Immunoglobulin Therapies products, which include GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, HYQVIA, GAMMAGARD S/D and SUBCUVIA; BioTherapeutics products, including FLEXBUMIN, BUMINATE, ARALAST NP, GLASSIA NP and CEPROTIN, and Oncology product, such as ONCASPAR. Baxalta Company develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of treatments for hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, burns and shock, and other chronic and acute medical conditions, as well as oncology treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

