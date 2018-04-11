BB&T Investment Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider N Jeffrey Klauder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,475,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $735,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,112 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

SEIC traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,180. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11,330.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $408.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

