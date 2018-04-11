BB&T Investment Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. owned about 1.16% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 4,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,582. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $70.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BB&T Investment Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bbt-investment-services-inc-has-1-59-million-holdings-in-first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-europe-etf-rfeu-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.