BB&T Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Hormel (NYSE:HRL)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hormel in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hormel in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Hormel has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,498.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Hormel had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Hormel’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Hormel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group upgraded Hormel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hormel in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis G. Marconi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $33,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,504.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Hormel (NYSE:HRL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bbt-securities-llc-buys-9242-shares-of-hormel-foods-corp-hrl-updated-updated.html.

Hormel Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.