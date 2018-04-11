BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 20,219 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,963,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,158,000 after purchasing an additional 624,551 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 243,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $241.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,690. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $265.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

