BB&T Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,371,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,937,000 after buying an additional 695,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,997,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,319 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 91,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ AMBC opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 52.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

