BB&T Securities LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (RPM)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.15% of RPM International worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in RPM International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,253,053.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,201. The stock has a market cap of $6,397.25, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 7.23%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BB&T Securities LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (RPM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bbt-securities-llc-increases-stake-in-rpm-international-inc-rpm-updated-updated-updated.html.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.