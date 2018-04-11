BB&T Securities LLC Purchases New Position in TPI Composites (TPIC)

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 128,081 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 211,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 38.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $6,920,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,426 shares of company stock worth $14,818,370. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $767.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

