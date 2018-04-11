BB&T Securities LLC Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,318.43, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $93.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

