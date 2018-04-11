Bee Token Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $52,538.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00855550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00175275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00062717 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to purchase Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

