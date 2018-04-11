BeiGene (BGNE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of BeiGene worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene stock opened at $174.04 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $8,810.37, a P/E ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.09.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $93.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $6,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $14,417,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,883 shares in the company, valued at $13,672,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,210 shares of company stock worth $29,041,676. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

