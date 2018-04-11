Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Bel Fuse worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 75.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

BELFB stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.63, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

