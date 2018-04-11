Bela Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Bela has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela coin can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and CryptoBridge. Bela has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $45,513.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.01659740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005075 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017618 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001237 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 40,974,275 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Belacoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency, based on Litecoin. It was created to increase funding and awareness for chartity organizations that are dedicated to helping children. “

Bela Coin Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to purchase Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

