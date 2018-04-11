Belden (BDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 219,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Belden has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2,747.71, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.15). Belden had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $604.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ross Rosenberg sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Belden by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 550.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Belden (BDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/belden-bdc-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.