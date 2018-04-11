Bell Canada (BCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bell Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins cut Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bell Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bell Canada during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Bell Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Cedar Hill Associates LLC bought a new position in Bell Canada during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bell Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bell Canada by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,058. Bell Canada has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $38,727.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Bell Canada had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Bell Canada will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Bell Canada declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Bell Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Bell Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.60%.

Bell Canada Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

