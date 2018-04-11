Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Sold by Bellwether Investment Group LLC

Bellwether Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,851,202,000 after buying an additional 20,070,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7,639.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,877,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $191,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,442 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195,995.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

