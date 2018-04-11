Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldcorp by 170.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 40.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 547,352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,700,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 152.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldcorp stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 10,182,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,298. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $12,103.39, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.94 million. equities analysts anticipate that Goldcorp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

GG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Goldcorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/belpointe-asset-management-llc-invests-141000-in-goldcorp-gg-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.