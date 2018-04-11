Benchmark Capital Advisors Acquires 6,082 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Benchmark Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 171.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Benchmark Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,893.89, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

