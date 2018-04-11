Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

News headlines about Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Benitec Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1107478106695 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 6,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,074. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/benitec-biopharma-bntc-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-05-updated.html.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in progressing programs through the clinic; the commercialization of its Intellectual Property (IP); development of its therapeutic pipeline and pre-clinical programs, and funding, and protecting and building the IP estate. Its In-house product candidates include TT-034, BB-HB-331, BB-AMD-211 and ddRNAi therapeutic.

