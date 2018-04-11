ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €12.50 ($15.43) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.10 ($16.17) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €16.40 ($20.25) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.81 ($18.28).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.00 ($17.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a 52 week high of €20.48 ($25.28).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ElringKlinger (ZIL2) PT Set at €12.50 by Berenberg Bank” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/berenberg-bank-analysts-give-elringklinger-zil2-a-12-50-price-target-updated-updated.html.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.