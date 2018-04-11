Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,725 Shares of The Home Depot (HD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of The Home Depot worth $211,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,268,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,134 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,727,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8,118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,174,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

NYSE HD opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201,448.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,273.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

