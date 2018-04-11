Hubert Joly Sells 240,468 Shares of Best Buy (BBY) Stock

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) CEO Hubert Joly sold 240,468 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $16,738,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,769 shares in the company, valued at $48,641,310.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hubert Joly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Hubert Joly sold 9,591 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $694,867.95.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20,410.24, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,528 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $204,736,000 after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,347,893 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $160,760,000 after acquiring an additional 156,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,130,632 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 258,020 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

