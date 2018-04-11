bet-at-home.com (ACX) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($109.88) target price on bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on bet-at-home.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

ACX stock traded down €1.40 ($1.73) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €72.60 ($89.63). 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,378. bet-at-home.com has a one year low of €85.50 ($105.56) and a one year high of €150.30 ($185.56).

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet at home com AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the online sports betting and gaming industry. It operates the Website bet-at-home.com and offers sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. The Company operates through two segments: Sports Betting and eGaming. The Sports Betting segment offers bets on various types of sports and events, and the eGaming segment comprises casino, poker, virtual sports and games, including table and card games, such as blackjacks, European roulette, lottery games and Keno.

