BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given a $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price target on BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

