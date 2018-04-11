BeyondSpring (BYSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

BYSI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BeyondSpring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of BeyondSpring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BeyondSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

