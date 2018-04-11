BHP Billiton (BBL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BHP Billiton (NYSE: BBL) recently:

4/11/2018 – BHP Billiton was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2018 – BHP Billiton was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/2/2018 – BHP Billiton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

2/21/2018 – BHP Billiton was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Billiton Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40,972.80, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. BHP Billiton’s payout ratio is 77.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Billiton in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 519,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 141,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.