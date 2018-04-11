BHP Billiton Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BBL)

BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 713 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical volume of 115 call options.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40,972.80, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in BHP Billiton by 460.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 133,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 109,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BHP Billiton by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BHP Billiton by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Billiton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BHP Billiton Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BBL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bhp-billiton-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-bbl.html.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.