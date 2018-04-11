Big Lots (BIG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Big Lots earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2528182480057 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $1,806.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $903,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $1,201,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

