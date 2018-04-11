BigUp (BIGUP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded up 113.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. BigUp has a total market cap of $999,544.00 and $147,280.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 311.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00136743 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013154 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033160 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008428 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

