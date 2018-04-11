Billington (BILN) Posts Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 29.10 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of GBX 7,352 million for the quarter. Billington had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

LON:BILN opened at GBX 265 ($3.75) on Wednesday. Billington has a 52 week low of GBX 217.50 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 305 ($4.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/billington-biln-releases-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.