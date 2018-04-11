Comparing Omnicomm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Biocept (BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) and Omnicomm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Omnicomm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -426.48% -374.92% -169.29% Omnicomm Systems 11.00% -15.96% 37.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biocept and Omnicomm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omnicomm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biocept presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Biocept’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than Omnicomm Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biocept and Omnicomm Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $5.07 million 3.49 -$21.61 million ($0.79) -0.33 Omnicomm Systems $26.98 million 1.64 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Omnicomm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Biocept.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Omnicomm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Biocept has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicomm Systems has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omnicomm Systems beats Biocept on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Omnicomm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, engages in the provision of Web-based electronic data capture (EDC) and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialBuilder, a tool that is used to model a clinical study; TrialMaster Archive that enables the company to provide human and machine readable copies of the data when a clinical study has been completed; TrialOne Phase I EDC Software, a web-based application that provides secure real-time access to all study information; and TrialOne Phase I Application Suite, a comprehensive software application that manages the automation of Phase I clinics. The company also provides Promasys, an integrated clinical trial data management and EDC system that brings industry standard quality and efficiency to the data collection, data management, and reporting process in clinical trials; Promasys iPad application that supports data quality and integrity, and regulatory compliance on a mobile device; Study Life Cycle, which dynamically adjusts the access rights of users; and Web CRF, a data entry interface. In addition, it offers consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and support services. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.