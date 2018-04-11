Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (10) (($0.14)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 623 million for the quarter. Biome Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

Shares of BIOM opened at GBX 367 ($5.19) on Wednesday. Biome Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 459 ($6.49).

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

