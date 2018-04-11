BipCoin Market Cap Hits $65,380.00 (CRYPTO:BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One BipCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. BipCoin has a total market capitalization of $65,380.00 and approximately $910.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BipCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000333 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BIP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy BipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BipCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

