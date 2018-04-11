BitBay (BAY) Price Hits $0.0424 on Top Exchanges

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00199223 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,011,290,266 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

